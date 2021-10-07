MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Thursday is a very special day in Milford.
The community, and a superhero, rallied around a little boy who has been through so much hardship.
Anthony Muoio, 7, was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was just 5 months old.
He underwent a nine-hour surgery to remove it, but still suffers from epilepsy.
So, Chaz and AJ from 99.1 WPLR teamed up with the Make A Wish Foundation to help raise money to buy a camper for Anthony and his family.
AJ even dressed up as Captain America, Anthony's favorite superhero, to rally support.
Milford's mayor also declared today “Anthony Day.”
They're hoping to raise $14,000 to buy the camper.
To make a donation, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.