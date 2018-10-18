WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A community is rallying around a family who lost more than just their home in a fire earlier this month.
Mrs. Katrina Torres passed away from cancer this past May.
Then, firefighters responded to her home on North Elm Street for the fire on Oct. 7.
Since then, family members put up a GoFundme page that raised more than $9,000 for the victims.
Several other local organizations have also stepped up to help.
The Diane Mello School of Dance on Fair Street has been collecting gift cards and monetary donations, according to members of the Facebook group Positively Wallingford.
Firefighters said the Oct. 7 fire started in the garage and quickly spread to the second floor and attic.
The Meriden Fire Department had to be called in to help.
The home was deemed uninhabitable.
A cause has not been released.
