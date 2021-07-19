GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - The death of a popular teacher in Glastonbury came as a shock to the town.
Lauren Hart was an elementary school teacher.
Those who knew her said she battled and defeated breast cancer.
However, while she was pregnant with her second child, she went to a doctor for feeling out of breath. Days later, she went into cardiac arrest.
Hart passed away on July 13 at the age of 34. Her obituary said she died after a brief illness.
She left behind her husband, Pat Hart, and three young children.
The community has since come together to support Hart's family.
A GoFundMe benefit for the family was up to more than $146,000 as of Monday morning.
Hart's wake is Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Wethersfield.
