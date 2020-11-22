(WFSB) - The Fall sports season may be in the rearview mirror for most schools, but not the Valley Regional-Old Lyme football team.
Tim King has been coaching Valley Regional-Old Lyme football for nearly thirty years.
He's an institution for the Warriors, but in this COVID pandemic era, he's now being asked to resign by the Region 4 School District over allegations of him organizing the area's independent football team that played this Fall against the district's wishes.
That doesn't sit well with some of the Valley Regional-Old Lyme community.
"It didn't make sense at all," Valley Regional-Old Lyme parent Casey Metz tells us.
When Casey Metz heard the news about Tim King, she was confused.
Not just because Coach King has been such a presence in the Warrior community, but because the equipment, the insurance, and the coordinating with the independent football league was all her doing.
"A lot of them think that he did have something to do with setting up the independent football game. I one hundred percent can say he didn't, because I did it with no school involvement at all," explained Metz.
As King's future at Valley Regional remains uncertain, Casey and several members of the Warrior community are once again taking matters into their own hands.
"The kids immediately rallied to say, 'What can we do? What can we do to support him?," says Metz.
"He's one of the nicest guys out there and there's no reason not to like him. I know that he's happy that everybody's coming together for him," Valley Regional-Old Lyme senior captain Kyle Metz stated.
As more details emerge surrounding the exact nature of Coach King's involvement with the independent team, or lack thereof, the Metz family is confident he'll be cleared of any wrongdoing.
If she could do it all over again, would Casey have organized this game knowing the fallout it's caused?
"You know, I would, because I'm a mom and my kid came to me and said 'we need a place to play', and so I said we'll figure it out. I don't know a lot of parents that wouldn't do anything for their kids," added Metz.
We reached out to the Region 4 School District for their comments on the situation, but did not hear back.
A petition on Change.org for Coach King to retain his position at Valley Regional High School has nearly 3,000 signatures.
Those rallies at the Deep River Town Hall will continue to happen tomorrow, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday.
Tomorrow's is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
