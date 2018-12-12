NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Clergy, politicians and members of the community in New Haven rallied on Wednesday to call for the city to help bring "good jobs" to the area.
A news conference is set for 10 a.m. on Prospect Street.
Pastor Kelcy G.L. Steele of Varick Memorial AME Zion Church, Rep. Toni Walker and others said they're calling on New Haven's Board of Alders to hold a public hearing.
They said the hearing would be over employment opportunities that Yale University is providing to New Haven residents.
New Haven residents, job seekers and Yale undergrads will be at the news conference.
