WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The community is rallying together to help a beloved hockey coach who is fighting for his life.
Hall-Southington Coach Brian Cannon is battling a rare cancer, and will have to have his right leg removed, along with part of his pelvic and hip joint.
The surgery will save his life, however he'll be wheelchair bound or need crutches.
A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $52,000 in less than a week.
The money will go to help make his home handicap accessible.
