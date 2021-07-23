PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Friday marked 14 years since a mother and her two children were murdered in a violent home invasion in Cheshire.

Jennifer Hawke-Petit, Hayley Petit and Michaela Petit were killed on July 23, 2007.

Dr. William Petit was the sole survivor of the ordeal.

Friday, the now state Rep. William Petit, along with several community members, gathered at Our Lady of Mercy church in Plainville for a mass.

Attendees told Channel 3 that it was to honor the Petit family and keep memories alive.

"My thoughts are all with him," said Joann Ronstrone, who attended the mass. "I know it’s tragic, the wife and his two children, daughters, were murdered. But what he went through and keeps going through with the memory is amazing."

10 years later, shocking home invasion haunts a quiet suburb It's been 10 years since three members of the Petit family were killed in their suburban Connecticut home by two men who terrorized them for hours.

Joshua Komisarjevsky and Steven Hayes were convicted of murder, sex assault and other charges.

They were given the death penalty, but it was commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole.