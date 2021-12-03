VERNON, CT (WFSB) - An 11-year-old girl died in a crash that happened in Vernon on Thursday.
State police identified the victim as Jaidyn Bolduc.
Vernon's superintendent, Joseph Macary, issued a statement on Friday morning:
It is with deep regret that I inform you that one of our students passed away due to a motor vehicle accident. Jaidyn Bolduc, a sixth grader at Vernon Center Middle School, lost her life. This is a terrible tragedy for the family and our community. Jaidyn will be sadly missed. Jaidyn was a kind and considerate student and was involved in cheerleading. Her teachers said she was a pleasure to have in class. Grief counseling services are now available at Vernon Center Middle School to work with students and staff. Please keep Jaidyn’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. I will provide additional information as it becomes available.
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on the eastbound side of I-84, near Exit 67, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
Troopers said two vehicles were involved in the crash, one being a tractor trailer.
I-84 east was closed between Exits 66 and 67 for the investigation.
According to state police, the two vehicles were traveling east just before exit 67 when they collided for an unknown reason.
The driver of the first vehicle was transported to a hospital and later released.
Inside the second vehicle were Jaidyn, her mother and her grandmother. They were both taken to the hospital, where Jaidyn passed away.
At 11 years old, Jaidyn’s mother said the sixth grader did what she loved.
“[She was a] beautiful caring little girl who loved cheerleading. Cheerleading was everything to her,” her mother said.
Jaidyn’s grandmother is still in the hospital.
On Friday, Vernon Center Middle School provided grief counselors for students and staff.
During afternoon pickup, parents mourned the loss.
“I just had chills all over. Just devastated. Even though I don’t know her. Just hearing of anybody losing a child, that’s horrible,” said Aja Garner, of Vernon.
The Manchester Redhawks cheerleading team gathered to honor and remember Jaidyn, their teammate, Friday evening.
Emotions ran high as everyone still processes with the loss of Jaidyn.
The team is set to go to a national competition on Monday so the team made a promise, they're going to leave it on the mat and win in Florida.
"I don't even know what she was, because she was so special. Jaidyn was silly and she had an amazing personality that nobody could ever explain," Jaidyn's teammate, Azariah Gibson, said.
"It was the worst and it still is the worst, and I'm going to miss her so much," Jaidyn's teammate, Zienna Cruz, says.
Jaidyn's family and friends are still wondering how they'll make it without her.
Her team, the Manchester Redhawks, were ready to win with her at nationals in Orlando, Florida.
"She was our go-to girl. We could throw her at any stunt, we could throw her in any tumbling, and she was always ready to do it," Kimberly Bonneau, assistant coach of the Manchester Redhawaks, noted.
But for the Redhawks, she's forever with them, wearing her on their chests Friday night.
They said they're ready to win for her.
"We will be honoring her at the competition. I'm not changing no part of my routine. Everything will remain the same and in every aspect, it will be Jaidyn and they're going to know who she is when we leave Florida," Tanya Pabe, cheer director for the Redhawks, added.
Online and offline, many loved ones and friends are sharing their heartbreak and how much they’ll miss Jaidyn.
In addition to grief counselors at school, the town is offering services to first responders, many who are parents themselves.
The town also said in part that everyone worked heroically to treat the injured and try to save Jaidyn.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact state police at 860-896-8004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.