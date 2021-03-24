HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford-based Community Renewal Team, or CRT, is requiring their 400 employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
It could be the first vaccine mandate in Connecticut.
This is happening as there is an uptick in the daily COVID positivity rate in the state.
Officials from CRT say it’s because the nature of their work connects them with some of the most vulnerable people on a daily basis that they are making the vaccine a mandate.
With that said, this mandate is something that hasn’t even happened with hospitals.
“Let’s be that trailblazer,” said Jason Black, CRT Communications Director.
CRT may very well be blazing a trail in Connecticut. It’s one of the first, if not the first, organizations in the state to require their employees get the COVID vaccine.
“CRT wants to be in a position to say, ‘we think this is important and this is a stand worth taking,’ and we hope our employees will appreciate why we’re doing this,” Black said.
Black says the work they do is the direct reason behind the mandate. CRT works with seniors at “The Retreat,” and works closely with the homeless populations, but they literally go into homes when rolling out Meals on Wheels.
“That involves drivers and volunteers who are then visiting the households of homebound seniors, a very vulnerable population, that we want to minimize the risk for them,” Black said.
Community Renewal Team says many on the staff of 400 employees are complying, but some aren’t as eager.
“I’ve heard personally that some of the workers aren’t too happy about it,” said Jonny Rosado, former CRT resident.
Jonny Rosado has benefitted from CRT programs in the past and still has close connections with many on staff. He spoke to Channel 3 on behalf of those who are worried their jobs may be in jeopardy if they spoke on camera.
“Personally, putting myself in their shoes, I wouldn’t be too happy about it either. I feel that we should have the choice,” Rosado said.
Rosado points to local hospitals. Some require flu shots as part of employment, but none in CT have released information that they require their employees to get the COVID vaccine.
“They should be the role models and our leaders in regards to the COVID situation and how we deal with the vaccinations,” Rosado said.
CRT is offering employees with medical or religious reasons to be exempt from the mandate and Black says a few have inquired about it.
“You would have that conversation privately of course with the HR department at CRT and they would review that with you on a case by case basis,” Black said.
CRT will be holding a special vaccination clinic just for employees over the age of 45 on Monday. They say 50 employees have already signed up and more are expected.
Since the rollout began, there were question about if companies requiring vaccines could terminate employees if they don't get one.
"Absolutely, you can get terminated if you decide not to follow the company's protocol or policies regarding a vaccination," said Dr. Karl Minges, University of New Haven.
Dr. Karl Minges did say the reason companies may choose not to make the vaccine mandatory is the legal issues they may face if something goes wrong during or after the vaccination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.