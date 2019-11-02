SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- On Saturday, the Southington community rallied around a young girl's miraculous journey to recovery.
People gathered at the First Congregational Church for a fundraiser to support Lucia Perez.
The 10-year-old suffered severe injuries from a car wreck more than a year ago.
Doctors believed she had a five percent chance of surviving.
However, she’s regained her speech and does physical therapy.
Her family says her resiliency is amazing.
“She’s a total inspiration. She goes from being, like I said, clinically dead to almost walking,” said her father Jose Perez.
For more on how you can help, visit a GoFundMe page here, or check out her Facebook page here.
