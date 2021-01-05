HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Xfinity Theatre in Hartford is the latest COVID-19 testing site to launch.
The site is operated by CIC Health, which is a new partner in Connecticut's community testing program.
Mayor Luke Bronin and Sen. Chris Murphy visited it on Tuesday.
Bronin called the venue a gamechanger.
"Look, we all look forward to a world where 'The Meadows' is filled with people enjoying a concert and our theaters are filled with people and our festivals are back and our restaurants are full," Bronin said. "The way we get there is to do our part."
Bronin said CIC Health is facilitating no-cost COVID-19 testing in Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport as part of the state's growing community testing program. There are currently 64 free testing sites supported by the state, and more than 260 COVID-19 testing sites total.
Testing is by appointment at www.cic-health.com/test.
In Hartford, people can walk up to the exterior box office/will call windows at the Xfinity Theatre for service.
The regular hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
