VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- Throughout the pandemic, people have adapted their lifestyles in countless ways.
Since COVID-19 struck, there’s a local dance instructor who has helped keep people moving, and her classes are making a difference.
Sarah Preston Britto has been teaching dance for 28 years.
The line dance instructor says dancing is good for the mind, body and soul.
“It’s good for your cognitive, it’s good for your body because you’re getting physical exercise, and good for the soul because you’re making connections with other people,” she said.
However, connecting with others during the pandemic has been a challenge, and is something that so many people have been craving during COVID.
That’s why Preston Britto was determined to find a safe way to continue teaching dance during the pandemic.
She started holding parking lot dance classes at a commuter lot on Route 30 in Vernon.
Dancers are masked and socially distant, and a speaker system is set up through the trunk of a car.
There’s no strict schedule, as the classes take place when the weather is nice out.
“The classes are wonderful. You can tell here by the camaraderie, the people, we all enjoy it,” said Karen Sheehan, who attends the parking lot dance classes.
The outdoor parking lot classes started last May, and continued through the colder winter months.
Louise Kennedy is 80-years-old and says these dance classes have kept her going during the pandemic.
“We’ve had tragedy through our life this past winter. This has really kept me going,” Kennedy said.
The classes are free, and have been a bright spot for so many, as they allow the dancers to connect with others from a safe distance, while staying mentally and physically fit.
If you're interested in taking one of the dance classes, click here.
