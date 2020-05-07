(WFSB) – Don’t be surprised to see pools being built around your neighborhood soon.
Local pool business companies have been treading water, saying they’ve been so busy with sales.
KJD Enterprise workers were putting up the walls of an above ground pool in Manchester on Thursday.
They were on their second job out of four for the day.
“If I had more crews, I’d probably be doing more,” said Kris DeGrandi.
Owner Kris DeGrandi says he’s never been busier. He builds pools, which he says takes a few hours.
He’s booked out until the second week of June.
“We got it down to a science. We do four to five a day, every day,” DeGrandi said.
DeGrandi says with the coronavirus and stay at home orders, more homeowners are purchasing pools.
“People aren’t going on vacation. They’re canceling their places at the Cape, Martha’ Vineyard, and saying we are putting a pool up, we aren’t going, we aren’t taking any chances, which is great for me and anyone else in the pool industry,” DeGrandi said.
Once the pools are up and ready to go, they’ll need to be filled with water. That’s where Todd Roccapriore with Charlie’s Water Wagon comes in.
“Between 15, 25, upwards of 40 loads of water a day. It’s not at that point, but significantly more than we do at this time of year,” Roccapriore said.
Roccapriore goes around filling up new pools and topping off older ones. He’s been doing this since mid-March.
He says homeowners are looking for a distraction in these uncertain times.
If you’re looking to buy a pool, you might want to do it sooner rather than later. Town permits may be taking a little longer than usual as many towns have limited staff working.
