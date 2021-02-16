WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – If you haven’t given your roof a quick check, you might want to.
Ice dams have been forming on many roofs, causing leaks inside homes.
Crews are using a steamer machine designed specifically for ice dams. First, crews rake the roof, then use the machine to break up the ice.
“It’s a low pressure, high temperature, like a pressure washer with a steamer and it melts the ice dam and it melts through like butter, the ice, and we clear the gutter and there’s a full flow free of ice dams,” said Andrew Bachman, Trout Brook Landscaping.
Trout Brook Landscaping owner Andrew Bachman says it takes about an hour to do. He’s been busy with back to back calls.
“All throughout the last week we’ve been getting calls for ice dams. People are calling us with emergencies, they have water coming into the living room, kitchen, it comes through the walls, so they’re worried about it. And can cause a lot more damage to the home,” Bachman said.
Ice dams form at the edge of a roof and prevents melting snow from draining off of it.
A homeowner noticed a leak inside his home.
“The ice backs up underneath the shingly and if it gets under the shingle, it can cause water damage,” Bachman said.
So, how can you prevent it from happening to your home? You want to get rid of snow on parts of the roof by raking it with a roof rake, but prevention really starts in the fall.
“So, clean the gutters after all leaves have fallen from the trees, so you can keep it nice and clear and pay attention to it. If it starts to build it, it doesn’t happen every year, might be every five years as conditions are just right,” Bachman said.
If you’re roof is steep, the advice is to hire a professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.