MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – The pandemic has left so many people feeling burned out, especially in the workplace, where many employees are feeling overwhelmed, tired, and unmotivated.
In Middletown, when the pandemic hit, Wepco Plastics never shut down.
The shop makes and molds plastic parts and was considered essential.
“We closed the front office to isolate it from the rest of the facility to make face shields. We shifted and pivoted,” said David Parmelee, president of Wepco Plastics.
Soon, it was back to regular business, full throttle.
“We went from 6 to 4, and then from 4 to 2:30,” Parmelee explained.
But stress and fatigue begin to show, burnout set in, and Parmelee saw it up close.
“We were less efficient for a while because we were doing more with less skilled employees,” he said.
Worker burnout is real.
It already existed pre-pandemic, so says Dr. Christina Maslach of Cal Berkeley, the leading expert on worker burnout.
She said the pandemic just aggravated it.
“Job burnout; it's a stress response to chronic job stressors in the workplace that have not been successfully managed,” she said.
She adds that worker burnout is defined by three response: Exhaustion, and many can identify with that; negative response to the job, why am in this job and what am doing; and worse negative thoughts about yourself.
What can you do to handle it?
The Mayo-Clinic suggested some tips, like seeking support. Reach out co-workers or friends and family to help you find ways to cope.
If you have employment assistance programs, take advantage.
Relax. Find programs that can help ease the stress like yoga or meditation.
Exercise, as little or as much as you can.
Also, sleep. It helps restore well-being, experts say.
In a COVID America, companies needed to change.
“If an employer can pivot, acknowledge that things are not the same and we are going to do things a little differently I think that will really help people,” said Diane Mokriski, of the Connecticut Business & Industry Association (CBIA).
Many employers took action. Take Sikorsky, for example.
The leading manufacturer of helicopters, based in Stamford, changed not just how the work is done, but when it’s done.
It's called flexible time.
“Flexible 4-10 is a 10-hour-day, but how you work that 10-hour day is completely up to you,” explained Jay Bennett, vice president of HR at Sikorsky.
It gave employees power to set their own schedules.
“It's more a matter of focusing on the results you are responsible for in at 10-hour day to get work done,” he added.
Wepco instituted a change, too
Employees work three 12-hour days, with four days off. That's 36 hours a week, but they still get paid for 40.
Employee Jean Dybick said it has made a difference.
“It gives me more time to relax and by the time you come back to work you are refreshed. Truly,” Dybick said.
It's a change that may be permanent, proof employers can do it differently, making sure employees are in a good place, mentally.
Paving a way for a path of pandemic prosperity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.