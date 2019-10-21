SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - An announcement is expected regarding jobs coming to the Naugatuck Valley.
Vineyard Wind CEO Lars Thaaning Pedersen will join Angelo Santamaria, president of Marmon Utility, Power Cables, to talk about a partnership.
A news conference is set for 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the Kerite Cable Plant in Seymour.
Vineyard Wind said the partnership will mean jobs and economic opportunities for the region.
