(WFSB) – Pet food maker Sunshine Mills is voluntarily recalling some of its dog food over concerns that select products may contain potentially elevated levels of Aflatoxin, a byproduct of mold.
The products were sold at stores nationwide under the company’s brands of Triumph®, Evolve®, Wild Harvest®, Nurture Farms®, Pure Being®, or Elm.
The company said consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discontinue use of the product, and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.
A full list of the brands effected can be found by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.