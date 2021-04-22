(WFSB) -- Some vitafusion gummy vitamins are being recalled after customers found metallic mesh in the products.
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. issued the recall on April 20 for several products, including: vitafusion Kids Melatonin, vitafusion Fiber Well, vitafusion SleepWell, vitafusion MultiVites, and vitafusion Melatonin.
The items were manufactured between Oct. 29 and Nov. 3 of last year.
They were sold online and in-store between that November and April of this year.
Only bottles with certain lot codes and expiration dates are included in the recall.
For specific details, click here.
