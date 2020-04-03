HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's unemployment claims, though running into the hundreds of thousands, were among the fewest when compared to other states.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Thursday its list of States with the Biggest Increases in Unemployment Due to Coronavirus.
Connecticut had had the second fewest claims, despite there being more than 220,000.
RELATED: Unemployment numbers reach 220,000 in Connecticut
WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across a couple of key metrics: Initial unemployment claim increases from the week of March 23, 2020 versus the same week in 2019.
Here's how Connecticut's statistics contributed to its ranking:
- 1591.23 percent increase in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims – from 1,962 the week of March 25, 2019 to 33,182 the week of March 23, 2020. Third lowest increase in the U.S.
- 322.59 percent increase in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims – from 7,852 in the first week of the year to 33,182 the week of March 23, 2020. Lowest increase in the U.S.
The states with the most unemployment claims included Louisiana, North Carolina and Indiana.
Including Connecticut, the states with the fewest unemployment claims were Wisconsin and Oregon.
Read the complete WalletHub report here.
