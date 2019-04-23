RIDGEFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Criminal charges are not being pressed after a baseball field at a local park was set on fire in Ridgefield earlier this month.
On Tuesday, police said compensation was made for the damages, and the town no longer wishes to press charges.
Earlier this month, a baseball field at a local park was destroyed after gasoline was poured on it and then set on fire in an effort “to dry the field quicker.”
It happened at Governor Park, where town officials had alerted residents that a Ridgefield High School baseball game set to take place was delayed due to rain.
That’s when authorities said a “poor decision was made,” when 24 gallons of gasoline was poured on the field, then it was set on fire.
It is unclear at this time where the compensation came from, but police said the investigation is closed.
