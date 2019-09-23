TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Some Terryville gas station customers are claiming there is a bad batch of gasoline.
This comes after the customers say they’re now stuck with hundreds of dollars in car repair bills.
The Department of Consumer Protection says there have been at least 11 complaints into their office, all saying they’re now having car trouble after filling up at the gas station.
The state is now opening a case into the Gulf Station on Main Street in Terryville.
After Nancy Walker pumped a half tank of 87 gasoline into her Chevy and started driving down the road, she said something wasn’t right.
“Every light in my car was on and it wouldn’t turn over again. It just died,” Walker said.
She said she went to the Gulf Station in mid-August. After taking her car to a mechanic, she believes it was bad gasoline.
“He called me two hours later and he said, ‘this is the worst contamination I’ve ever seen.’ He said it was three-fourths to almost full of water,” Walker said.
Walker’s Chevy, which is two years old, was in the shop for four days. She said the repair bill was $914.
Channel 3 looked at the repair bill, which showed the mechanic removed the fuel, the tank, and flushed out the fuel lines.
Walker drives two hours from Western Massachusetts to care for her 92-year-old mother who lives in Terryville.
“When you’re trying to get home, who do I call? I can’t take my sister away from my mother because she just relieved me,” Walker said.
Channel 3 went to the gas station, but the owner wasn’t in.
After filing a consumer protection complaint, Walker said she talked to the gas station owner who sent her a personal check.
“I have the check. It’s been over seven days, but it hasn’t cleared the bank,” Walker said.
Walker said she just wants this all behind her.
“I just want what is right to come back to me. I put money into my car. I was inconvenience, I need my vehicle to take care of my mom. I just need someone to do the right thing and make it right,” Walker said.
If you think this could have happened to you, you can call the Department of Consumer Protection complaint center at 860-713-6300.
Even gas station owners are doing people wrong - all for a dollar....so pathetic and shameful
