WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Some neighbors in Watertown are urging the town council to change their noise ordinance.
They say two businesses are disturbing the peace with their live music and events, and have created a petition to quell the noise.
The owner of Hawk Ridge Winery says they’ve been working to keep their noise levels down.
He says the allegations in the petition are false.
"The issue here is sound and noise and we’ve been working very hard to solve that problem," Vinny Giannetto, owner of the Hawk Ridge Winery, tells us.
Hawk Ridge Winery is one of two businesses that will be the center of a debate at a town council meeting tonight.
Some neighbors have started a petition saying the winery and another business have live music that disturbs their peace, and events that cause congestion.
The complaint says the town favors the businesses and complaints have gone unanswered.
"We met with planning and zoning to reduce that sound to satisfy the neighbors. That’s what we have been doing this spring and summer," explained Giannetto.
Gianetto says since the first complaint was made last year, they’ve changed direction of their music and tell performers not to go louder than 62 decibels, but in most cases, they’re under 55 decibels.
He says they regularly do sound level checks at the edge of the property.
"We need to solve the issue and prove to these Watertown neighbors that we’ve solved the issue," Giannetto added.
The town is holding a meeting to discuss the noise ordinance at 6:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.