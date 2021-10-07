WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police arrested a man on whom they performed a compliance check.
They said during the check on Wednesday morning, 30-year-old Dejon Torres was in possession of an AR-15 style rifle, firearm magazines, heroin, and drug paraphernalia.
Torres lives at an address on Highland Avenue.
Police charged him with possession of an assault rifle, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, sale, delivery, or transfer of a long gun, failure to declare a high capacity magazine, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, and illegal possession near a school zone.
Torres was put back into the custody of the Department of Correction.
