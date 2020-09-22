WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Conard High School students will work remotely on Wednesday after a member of the school tested positive for COVID-19.
Assistant Superintendent Andy Morrow said the district was notified at 5 p.m. on Tuesday that the individual tested positive.
The district did not say if it was a student or staff member who tested positive, but said they were last in attendance on September 21.
All students and staff who had close contact with the individual has been identified and are being ordered to quarantine for 14 days.
The SAT’s for seniors will take place as schedule on Wednesday.
The Health District will follow up with parents and monitor for any signs of illness this week.
