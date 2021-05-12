ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Concern about mustard gas being found in a home in Enfield caused an investigation on Wednesday.
Police said a resident bought an old safe and upon opening it, found a container that was filled with some sort of gas.
There was a concern that it was mustard gas, which is a type of chemical warfare agent that causes blistering of the skin and mucous membranes on contact.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called to the scene and took possession of the two vials in question.
DEEP officials said the two vials contained chloropicrin acid and not mustard gas. Officials said the chloropicrin acid was a deterrent formerly used to incapacity safecrackers when breaking into a safe.
The vials were unopened, and no one was exposed to the liquid.
DEEP personnel packaged up the vials and they were disposed of.
No injuries were reported.
