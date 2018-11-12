EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - What school officials only described as a safety "concern" prompted East Windsor Middle School students to be bused to East Windsor High School instead of their own school.
Superintendent Dr. Christine DeBarge told Channel 3 that the concern was over generalized comments made by a student on Friday.
However, DeBarge said it was not as severe as initially reported and there was no safety threat.
She said they became aware of the concern on Monday right at the start of the school day when buses were arriving.
Because of the timing, they instead had the bus drivers bring the students to the high school while security protocols were followed.
DeBarge said the situation has since been resolved.
Students headed back to the middle school later in the morning to follow a normal scheduled day.
No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.