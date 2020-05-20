HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While some business owners are upset about the restrictions put in place with Wednesday’s partial reopening, others are concerned that things are moving too quickly.
Dental hygienists protested Wednesday morning in front of the state capitol.
They were opposite protesters from the other viewpoint, who said businesses such as salons should be back open.
Starting Wednesday with Gov. Ned Lamont’s phase one of Connecticut’s reopening, dental offices can begin routine procedures, but they are optional.
Patients will be getting their temperature and pulse oxygen checked before being treated as part of the newly-released guidelines.
However, hygienists said they still concerned that the coronavirus virus could still spread.
"Why should we put people at risk when you can contract it so easily?” asked Meghan Zadrowski, a dental hygienist.
The protest happened at 10 a.m.
Organizers said hygienists wore scrubs and masks with "X’s” on them in duct tape while standing 6 feet apart from one another.
People also planned to drive around with messages on their cars as part of this protest.
