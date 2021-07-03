NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - City officials continue to assess the damage after a fire broke out at a high rise building in the Elm City Saturday.
Officials say the fire sparked around 1 p.m. at McQueeney Towers on Orange Street.
Crews arrived to find smoke emitting from an office space on the tenth floor of the building.
Everyone on the floor was told to evacuate and no one was injured.
Firefighters later declared a second alarm.
Crews worked quickly to get the flames under control and put out the fire.
The 83 unit building run by the New Haven Housing Authority currently houses senior citizens and those with disabilities.
Right now the elevators in the building currently present an issue.
The building has two elevators, one of which is already out of service. Repairs are being made to the second elevator after it was damaged in the fire.
Mayor Elicker's office said that preparations are being made with a local hotel should these residents needed to be relocated.
"It depends on the how the progress goes on the elevator. If it looks like it’s easier to fix things, it’s easier for us to make the call to keep people here," Mayor Justin Elicker says.
On Saturday, Mayor Elicker issued a statement saying:
“I was on the scene talking with residents and proud to see the speed and professionalism of the New Haven Fire Department. I’m thankful that nobody was injured and we’re working to ensure any displaced residents have the shelter and services they need."
A person living on the top floor says she hopes repairs will be done soon.
"We have pets. It’s the pets, it’s the mobility, it’s hard walking up and down ten flights of stairs," Tisha Bristol stated.
The high rise had several renovation projects happening before the fire, meaning people are only living from the seventh floor and up.
Right now, none of the residents will need to be relocated.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
