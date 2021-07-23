GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - The juvenile crime crisis has reached a boiling point in many Connecticut suburbs.

People want to see consequences for these kids.

Right now, police say they’re hands are tied and it’s allowing suspects to go out and reoffend.

"This is not just a property crime. People have been killed," Kristin Bourbeau said.

Kristin wears a red sash to remember the life of Henryk Gudelski, the New Britain jogger who died after police say a teen struck him with a stolen car.

"This is for the blood that’s been spilled and in Henryk’s memory, may not one more drop be spilled," Bourbeau stated.

Tonight in Glastonbury, a regional forum was held, addressing the rise in juvenile crimes.

Police from Manchester, Hebron, Portland, and Rocky Hill were all there to find solutions.

"We’re hoping to get a unified message out that whatever is going on isn’t working," Glastonbury Chief of Police Marshall Porter says.

Here are the latest numbers from Glastonbury.

For Glastonbury, in the month of May, there were 31 car break-ins and four thefts.

In June, thefts more than doubled to nine. Some of these incidents have gotten violent.

A homeowner was shot at, a stolen car was crashed, and there were numerous reports of suspects going into garages.

Tonight, we heard frustration from residents, police, and lawmakers.

Many are upset, because they say juvenile suspects are often released back to the streets to reoffend.

"I think what we’re missing is the process to deal with some of these juveniles after they’ve been caught," continued Porter.

Some departments would like to keep the kids stay off the streets, but in order to do that, they need judges sign off on detaining orders.

We saw West Hartford utilize this on Tuesday when they say a 16-year-old stole a car with a 2-year-old inside.

We learned getting a judge to sign off on it is not always easy.

We went one-on-one with Fran Carino, the state’s former chief juvenile prosecutor, and he says in many cases, the judge does not see the suspect’s full criminal record.

"All the judge has is the information about the case the kid just got arrested for. The judge doesn’t know if the kid has pending charges, if the kid has a lengthy record," Carino noted.

Carino says if more judges got the full picture, we may see more detaining orders signed, meaning more suspects off the streets.

"There’s no reason why they shouldn’t have access to that information. A prosecutor doesn’t even have access to it," Carino added.

Many of the changes people were calling for tonight will need to be made by lawmakers.

Some were in attendance and many in the audience tonight are hoping their cries for changes in the laws won’t be ignored.