NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Across the country and right here in Connecticut, gas prices continue to drop.
Anyone who’s out on the road loves seeing the prices drop, but experts say, it’s a double edge sword.
“It’s been going down steadily, probably for a couple of months now,” said Robert Crosman.
Filling up, Robert Crosman typically puts 130 miles on his car every day by driving patients to medical appointments or picking up Uber riders. So, he likes the lower prices at the pump.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.38. In Connecticut, it’s a little more at $2.50 per gallon, which is down four cents in the last week and seven cents in the past month.
Experts say the economy and concerns over the coronavirus is driving it.
“This volatility is here to stay, probably going to last another couple of months before it finds a bottom,” said Osman Kilic.
Osman Kilic heads up the Finance Department at Quinnipiac University’s Business School.
While the coronavirus started in China, the world’s largest importer of crude oil, it’s now spreading around the globe and right now, the supply of crude is greater than the demand.
“We’re going to have more money in our pockets, but economy is slowing down. There’s a reason crude oil prices are coming down. When there is an economic slow-down, what companies are going to do, sooner or later, they’ll start laying off people. If I don’t have a job, I don’t care where the crude oil prices are. That’s the next cycle we will be facing,” Kilic said.
This is something that’s not lost on drivers.
“It’s nice to see the prices go down, but it also says a lot of what’s going on with the economy and the stock market and everything. There’s kind of two sides to it,” said Jennifer Zeek.
So how long will this last? Kilic says he thinks the prices will continue to drop over the next few weeks, but it’s really up in the air. He says if Saudi Arabia and Russia agree to cap production, that would help the long-term, but so far they haven’t.
