HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A number of citizens raised concerns about the capital city's homeless population during the latest cold stretch.

With the number of homeless growing, the concern was if the city could accommodate them.

"I’ve seen more pregnant women outside, more single women outside than I’ve seen in the last five years," said Logan Singerman, director of outreach, Center Church of Hartford.

The Willie Ware Center in Hartford's north end is under repair, which is taxing the city's ability to handle the situation.

Hartford has been asking surrounding communities for help.

Tuesday night, the City Council took up the topic of caring for the homeless during the cold months.

"Homelessness is part of any city, sad to say, and so the whole state needs to help," said Larry Deutsch, Hartford City Council. "Wealthy towns and cities as well as cities like Hartford.”

As of Jan. 2018, Connecticut recorded nearly 4,000 people experiencing homelessness on any given day, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"As a larger community, beyond just Hartford, we need to talk about it because ultimately it’s about people not ending up outside during the winter," Deutsch said.

