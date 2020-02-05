WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- In Wethersfield, people in town are on high alert after hypodermic needles were recently spotted in the cove area.
There’s now a team effort among lifelong residents who are coming together to keep Wethersfield Cove clean.
"When I grew up here in Wethersfield, I used to come and fish here,” said Charlie Stula, who has lived in Wethersfield all his life.
He said it’s been years since he last saw a hypodermic needle at the cove, but there are growing concerns about the increase in needles being found.
“There's plenty of trash cans around here. The town comes religiously to pick up. To see people dump stuff like that, it hurts,” Stula said.
It’s not just the needles people say they’re concerned about, but also the trash that washes up or is dumped in the area.
Brad Milvae said it’s something he’s been warned about, especially when it comes to his dogs Maggie and Max.
"I remember one time somebody told me, watch out! You don't want your dog to step on them or something,” he said.
In a statement, Wethersfield Mayor Michael Rell said “we are looking into the issue and are concerned as to how these ended up at the cove. Our residents' safety is of the utmost concern and we encourage residents to take precautions for themselves, their children, and their pets."
For anyone who comes across a needle, don’t touch it and call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.