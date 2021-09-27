(WFSB) - Members of Connecticut's House of Representatives are voicing their concerns over a state representative's comments during Monday's special session.
At some point, State Representative Gale Mastrofrancesco referenced the term 'I can't breathe', which were some of the final words spoken by George Floyd, the man murdered by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.
House members had been discussing the mask mandate for state employees, whether they should move to extend Gov. Ned Lamont's executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, among other topics.
"I remember back in the beginning when the Governor issued a statement about the tragic death of George Floyd and in that, he was on a video, he spoke and after the video ended, it scrolled and [inaudible] had a shirt on that says 'I can't breathe'. Madame Speaker, our children can't breathe. They cannot breathe in school with these masks on," Mastrofrancesco said according to a statement that was provided by House Democrats.
Some House Democrats have weighed in on the matter, including State Representative Geraldo Reyes, who said:
"Let's not confuse the murder of an innocent man with an inconvenience that could potentially save your life."
State Representative Bobby Gibson also spoke out:
"I am appalled at Rep. Mastrofrancesco's cavalier example as it relates to one of the most racially motivated time periods in this nation's history when it comes to social justice issues. As an educator, I take offense to her insensitivity and lack of understanding of the sufferings of people of color in this country, and the BPRC is demanding an apology."
"To compare a cop assaulting a Black man with a knee on the Black man’s neck that killed him, to kids wearing masks that could save their lives is disgusting," said Democratic State Senator Marilyn Moore.
We have reached out to House Republicans, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
