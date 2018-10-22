WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) -- Local police departments are keeping a close eye on their equipment after a body camera caught fire in New York City.
The town of Wolcott has roughly two dozen Vievu body cameras. It’s a far stretch from the nearly 3,000 being removed from use in New York City.
After hearing about the issue there, the chief says he has some questions and wants some answers.
“It’s a part of the everyday, work, you have your gun, your vest, your handcuffs, now most departments, you have your cameras,” said Wolcott Police Chief Ed Stephens.
He said hearing that a body camera that caught fire is manufactured by the same company supplying his department is a little eye opening.
“The first time I heard it was from you, and I don’t want to say shocking, but very surprised. We’ve had them for 6 years, never had an issue with them,” Stephens said.
The New York Police Department said its removing 2,990 LE-5 body cameras from use after one of the devices started smoking, before eventually exploding and catching fire.
Stephens said he wants to know if it was just one product or if it can happen in all of the products, as he has an officer using one of Vievu’s LE-5 lite version cameras.
“This will be taken out of service, we’ll substitute one of the older ones, the LE 4 minis, that we have extra. We’ll have him use that. I don’t want any of my officers be at risk for any harm,” Stephens said.
The chief said right now he has no reason to believe there’s an issue with the LE -4s, and they’ll continue to use those. The New York Police Dept. (NYPD) is doing the same.
As for the LE-5? The NYPD said the incident revealed the potential for the battery inside the camera to ignite.
Vievu is now owned by Axon, the other major maker of police body cameras.
Axon said officer safety is of the upmost importance to the company, adding it is working with police to investigate and will do whatever is necessary to quickly and safely resolve the situation.
“I will be getting a hold of Vievu, or now Axon, I’ll check with them, what happened with that one, what was the cause, was it just one camera or is it a defect in all the cameras with the LE-5,” Stephens said.
The chief says, for now, that one body camera will be out of service until he gets an answer.
