BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – After spending more than $3.5 million on a synthetic turf field, Bristol is looking to replace and repair some areas of their athletic fields.
Bristol Eastern and Bristol Central high schools got the synthetic turf fields three years ago, but now, some of the areas need replacing.
The seams around the edges of the field are pulling up and need to be fixed.
Officials began noticing the problems after the first year.
“The second year we also noticed the pattern developing again, so we are in the discussions with the designer, installer, and supplier as to how to solve the problem long term,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.
The turf is under a 10-year warranty.
Athletes can still play on the turf as the issues are being figured out as officials don’t want to interrupt any sports schedules.
