HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – While the daily hospitalizations are heading in the right directions, some doctors are still wary of opening too soon.
Two doctors spoke about their thoughts on reopening the state during Governor Ned Lamont’s daily press briefing.
Dr. Saud Anwar, who also happens to be the Democratic State Representative in South Windsor said May 20 may be too early to reopen.
"This disease spread like fire and it only takes 20 to 30 patients to overwhelm any hospital. When we have increase interaction, we will not be able to take care of this," Anwar said.
After his comment, Lamont said he’s still confident that date should still be the state’s target.
State officials say they’ll continue to monitor the conditions across the country and when Connecticut does reopen, the daily medical statistics will be monitored to see if things keep progressing in the right direction.
"Places like Georgia gives us a little bit of an indication, we got the necessary masks and protective gear, so if small businesses can't provide it for themselves, we'll be able to provide it for them, as Josh will tell you, we'll greatly ramp up testing so we'll have early intel as to where the flare ups could be and to be blunt about it, if you find on May 27 that we've had flare ups and it looks like nail salons are risky, we can always throttle it back, but I hope we don't have to do that," Lamont said.
Some other encouraging news was more shipments of personal protective equipment will be coming to the state.
The calls for this gear started as soon as the crisis began and have only grown louder as the virus spreads through the state.
Lamont announced the PPE, which includes gowns, masks, gloves, and everything to keep patients and workers safe, will be coming from the federal stockpile and will arrive to the state soon.
