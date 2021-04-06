WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Health experts are asking parents of high school aged children to make sure their kids get vaccinated as soon as possible because a virus variant is making young people sick around the country.
Doctors said the best defense against the B.1.1.7 variant is vaccination.
More clinics are opening every day to accomplish that goal. In a few hours a new vaccination site is opening at the Middlesex Health Clinic in Westbrook, for example.
The B.1.1.7 variant is highly contagious. Health experts said that it’s affecting young people in the U.S. at an alarming rate.
In Minnesota, more than 740 schools have had cases of the variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom.
In Michigan, more and more young people are being hospitalized as cases rise.
In Florida last month, Orange County officials reported a rise in COVID-19 cases in the 18 to 25 age group.
Keep in mind that in Connecticut right now, anyone who is age 16 or older can book a vaccine appointment. Hopefully soon, younger children will be able to as well because right now 12- to 15-year-old kids are participating in clinical trials. Health expert warned they are hugely important because of this new variant.
“These kids now are really a major challenge in terms of how they transmit,” said Dr. Michael Osterholm, infectious disease expert.
Currently, teenagers age 16 or 17 you can only get the Pfizer vaccine. Everyone else is eligible for any of the approved COVID-19 shots.
Information about the state’s vaccine rollout, including mass clinic locations, can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.