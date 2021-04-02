HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Summer may be getting a little busier.
More places are preparing to reopen around Connecticut, including amusement parks, outdoor event venues, and indoor stadiums.
As of Friday, the Xfinity Theatre said it is planning its first concert for June.
Currently, it is serving as a mass vaccination site, which officials said is a key factor in the whole reopening process.
Starting April 1, outdoor event venues can increase to a 50 percent capacity, but have to stay capped at 10,000 people.
Also, outdoor amusement parks can open. However, Quassy Amusement Park will open April 24 and Lake Compounce will wait until May 8.
Indoor stadiums can open at 10 percent capacity.
Summer camps and summer festivals a can begin the planning stages to open for the upcoming season.
Health officials said people getting vaccinated in the state is the key to success as they work to continue lifting restrictions. Gov. Ned Lamont said they are still monitoring key metrics.
“I'd say hospital capacity, if I thought we were at any risk there, we'd take a second look,” Lamont said. “We’re going to have very good capacity with our vaccines in a month or six weeks. I’d like to see the demand pick up. I’d like to get us close to herd immunity.”
The first concert at Xfinity Theatre is set for June 16. It’s Luke Bryan and Caylee Hammack.
