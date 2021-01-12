UNCASVILLE,CT (WFSB) -- While most concert venues have been quiet during the pandemic, folks may be able to fill those venues soon.
Before the Association of Professional Artists, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted that theaters and concert halls could reopen sometime this fall.
While many venues have been quiet, Mohegan Sun reinvented itself during COVID-19, but without crowds.
The Mohegan Sun Arena was named 'innovator of the year' by Celebrity Access. While the arena’s 10,000 seats have been empty, the arena has not.
The venue became host to Showtime Productions, and broadcast sporting events.
While Fauci said artists could be performing in arenas come the fall, Mohegan’s president for Sports and Entertainment Worldwide hopes they could welcome guests and artists sometime this summer.
“If everything goes right, this is will occur sometime in the fall of 2021, so that by the time we get to the early to mid-fall, you can have people feeling safe performing onstage as well as people in the audience,” Fauci said.
“We’re ready to roll. So live from Mohegan Sun Arena will soon be filled with hundreds of thousands of memories that this building has been so famous for. It’s the cathedral for sports entertainment for Connecticut,” said Thomas Cantone, president of Mohegan Sports & Entertainment Worldwide.
He said Mohegan Sun reinvented themselves during COVID to keep their crews employed and the house lights on.
“Mohegan Sun Management really wrote the book on protocols and the Mohegan Tribe really dedicated themselves making this place the safest in the country,” Cantone said.
He went on to say that they’re moving cautiously, even booking artists right now, and inviting Dr. Fauci to have a seat.
“When he pushes the button so will we. I’m already programmed. We’ve moved over 500 shows during this pandemic, nationwide. They’re all sitting ready to go,” Cantone said.
Morning show icons Chaz and AJ on WPLR said people, depending on their age, are anxious to go to a concert.
“I think people who are younger, on the younger and healthier end, are ready to go right now and the people that are a little bit older, and maybe have some health issues, are going to hang back and see how it goes,” said Chaz.
Other venues in the state, like Harbor Yard Amphitheater in Bridgeport, are anxious to open their doors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.