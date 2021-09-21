SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Southington are searching for the person responsible for damaging a concession building.
It all happened sometime between 4:30 p.m. on September 18 and 11:30 a.m. on September 19 at Memorial Park.
Investigators say the person got in by kicking in a door on the second floor.
The suspect also broke into the concession area by breaking a glass window.
Blood and other physical evidence was found at the scene.
So far, nothing has been taken.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Southington Police at 860-621-0101 and reference case number 2100043654.
