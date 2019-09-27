HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two conditions were accepted on Friday for Connecticut's medical marijuana program.
Over the years, conditions have been added to a growing list that qualifies patients for medical marijuana use.
The program's Board of Physicians said it met Friday to discuss adding a few more conditions.
Those conditions included Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.
Friday morning's meeting also continued a discussion of "chronic pain" from the board's previous meeting. Public comment on that topic, however, was previously completed. It also was accepted as a condition.
Night terrors-parasomnia was talked about, but not recommended for the program.
“Our program remains as successful as it is because of the input we have from the Board of Physicians and the medical community,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull, “I want to thank the Board members for their discussion, and thoughtful recommendations. I look forward to our continued work to build this program, and support the nearly 40,000 patients this important medical program serves.”
The board heard from members of the public about why they thought the other two conditions needed to be on the list.
For some people, they believe medical marijuana is their only hope against the debilitating conditions.
They said they've been to countless appointments and explored all options for treatment.
So far, dozens of conditions have been added to the list. Thousands of patients have been cleared to use medical marijuana in Connecticut.
The recommended conditions will be added to the regulations, but are ultimately subject to approval by the Regulations Review Committee of the state General Assembly.
Those with questions about the state’s Medical Marijuana Program can email officials at dcp.mmp@ct.gov, or visit their website at www.ct.gov/dcp/mmp.
Where’s the other condition? I see EDS listed but nothing about the “other” condition?
