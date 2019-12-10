ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- As we continue to grieve the loss of our colleague, Channel 3 news Anchor Denise D’Ascenzo, we are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from many people across the state.
When arriving and leaving the Rocky Hill station, we are now reminded of Denise D’Ascenzo’s grace, compassion and kindness, as flowers sit at the company entrance and black bunting drapes the Channel 3 sign.
Inside the newsroom, beautiful flower arrangements with every flower imaginable sit on the desk of the Digital Content Center, all in memory of Denise.
Viewers have been sending sympathy cards and emails saying they're grieving with us, and their thoughts are with us and with Denise’s family.
Across the state, more tributes are pouring in.
Lamar Advertising of Connecticut-Western Massachusetts changed their digital billboards to honor Denise, displaying the words “Our Condolences go out to Denise’s Family and Friends.”
Even the Starbucks down the road from the Channel 3 building, where many employees frequent, wrote a tribute on their chalkboard saying, “To all of our friends at WFSB, our hearts are with you at this difficult time.”
Denise was admired for a lot of things. She was genuine and one of a kind. She was also admired for her beauty, and turns out, many viewers often asked for her hairstyle.
Channel 3 spoke with Denise’s stylist Natalie on Tuesday, who spoke about the way she felt every time she saw Denise.
“Denise could make you unbelievably comfortable, your guard would come down and an amazing energy and a way of bringing people together and introducing the right people to each. She was a magnet, she really was,” said Natalie Coef.
People have also been dropping off cookies, cakes and other desserts.
From the bottom of our hearts, everyone at Channel 3 thanks you all for the support during this difficult time.
