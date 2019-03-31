NORWICH, CT (WFSB)- A fire broke out on the second floor of a condominium building in Norwich Sunday evening.
Officials said no one was home in the second floor condominium at 213 West Town Rd., however one or two families may be displaced because of it.
There were no injuries. The fire has since been knocked down.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
