PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Police and fire crews are at the scene of a train that derailed in Plainville late Sunday night.
A fire official said the train was carrying propane when it went off the tracks at the intersection of Russell Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
A conductor had to jump off the train to safety as three cars tipped and derailed, according to the fire department.
There were only two people on board, the aforementioned conductor and an engineer.
A crane was brought in and will be used to get the cars upright.
Back in 2017, a freight train carrying petroleum derailed in the same area near the intersection of Route 10 and Route 372.
The Department of Energy & Environmental Protection has been notified of the incident as a precaution.
There were no propane explosions and no injuries were reported.
