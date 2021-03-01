WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) - A Meriden native is expected to learn if he'll be the next U.S. education secretary on Monday.
A confirmation vote on Dr. Miguel Cardona's nomination is expected around 5:30 p.m.
Cardona, Connecticut's current education commissioner, was nominated by President Joe Biden.
He needs a majority vote to win and he's predicted to get it.
