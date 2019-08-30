OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - A case of rabies was confirmed in the Town of Old Lyme.
The Ledge Light Health District reported on Friday that a raccoon in the area of Long Acre Lane was tested.
The test came back positive for rabies on Aug. 27.
Health officials urged people to refrain from feeding or approaching wild or stray animals.
"Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that can infect all warm blooded animals, including people," the LLHD said in a news release. "It is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs may also become infected and spread the virus."
The rabies virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals, officials said. Rabies can be spread by scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva comes into contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose and mouth.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Ledge Light Health District at 448-4882 extension 1307 or the animal control officer at 860-434-1605 extension 244.
Earlier this week, a skunk in Waterford tested positive for rabies.
