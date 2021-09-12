GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -Traffic along Route 2 in Glastonbury is flowing smoothly once again after a car fire.
It broke out around 8:40 Sunday night on the eastbound side, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
Officials haven't said if anyone was injured.
Route 2 East was closed between Exits 8 and 9 while police investigated, but was reopened a short time later.
