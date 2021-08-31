West Haven Delays

Gas line work on I-95 in West Haven during rush hours caused headaches for drivers.

 (Photo provided by CT DOT)

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Traffic along I-95 is flowing smoothly once again after crews worked to mend a gas line.

It happened in the area of Exit 42 in West Haven sometime Tuesday afternoon.

Lanes on both sides of I-95 were closed, but fully reopened around 8 p.m.

At one point, traffic was backed up all the way into Milford, causing headaches for drivers during rush hour.

Further details regarding the issue with the gas line weren't immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.