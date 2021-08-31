WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Traffic along I-95 is flowing smoothly once again after crews worked to mend a gas line.
It happened in the area of Exit 42 in West Haven sometime Tuesday afternoon.
Lanes on both sides of I-95 were closed, but fully reopened around 8 p.m.
At one point, traffic was backed up all the way into Milford, causing headaches for drivers during rush hour.
Further details regarding the issue with the gas line weren't immediately available.
