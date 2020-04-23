MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Help may be on the way for small businesses that are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress is close to a second stimulus deal that is meant to help keep those businesses afloat and pay their employees.
A number of small businesses in Middletown would be aided by nearly $500 billion package, which was already approved by the U.S. Senate.
The bulk of the cash would be used to replenish the Small Business Loan Program, which aims to help local companies with their payrolls.
The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve the program later in the day on Thursday.
In Connecticut, the Department of Economic and Community Development said it is working closely with small businesses, but it's been a struggle.
State leaders said the companies desperately need more cash to survive. Many missed out on the first infusion of money because the small business payroll program ran out of money last week.
However, state leaders said they're urging small business owners to keep faith because they learned important lessons that will ensure the second relief package will be used more efficiently this time around.
"Two major improvements were focused and made through this last round," said Glendowlyn Thames, deputy commissioner, Department of Economic and Community Development. "A focus on minority-owned rural and underbanked businesses, as well as allowing farmers and agriculture to be eligible for the economic industry disaster loans which they were not previously."
State leaders said if a small business owner applies for the loan program, they should make sure to contact the bank right away.
