WASHINGTON (WFSB) - Following Wednesday's violence on Capitol Hill some of the nation's leaders are discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.
RELATED: Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election
Connecticut Rep. John Larson said that the deadly riots were on the hands of President Donald Trump and his supporters.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro also tweeted that every constitutional effort must be made to remove Trump from office. She said the survival of the country’s democracy depended on it.
RELATED: Connecticut leaders and lawmakers react to U.S. Capitol chaos
More surprising was that some members of Trump's cabinet agreed.
A well-placed Republican source told CNN that some members of Trump's cabinet are discussing using the 25th Amendment to remove him from office. The source stressed that the discussions were preliminary, and it's unclear how many members would actually support that.
The 25th Amendment allows for removing a president if he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office due to mental or physical illness.
Wednesday, before the Electoral College vote, Channel 3 Larson if President Trump should be forced out of office. He said after what happened with rioters storming the Capitol, every option should be on the table.
“Congress is looking to get through the electoral college vote and get on with the business at hand,” Larson said. “It’s then up to Congress to meet and discuss what has transpired [Wednesday] and what does that mean.”
Larson also said leaders must weigh some uncomfortable questions.
“There are a whole set of issues that are going to have to be questioned by our leadership and that’s why I think it’s vitally important that we have to [question], like it or not, what is the current mental state of the President of the United States.”
The 25th Amendment has been invoked before for a variety of reasons, including medical purposes; however, never to remove a sitting president.
(2) comments
Complicated answer is that if T**** is removed, we have to give Pence the oath of president which would make him the 46th president and all the Biden memorabilia as being the 46th president would need to be destroyed and reprinted as the 47th president.
Simple answer is that T**** is not fit for office.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.